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Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer: Salman Khan brings alive the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, movie to release on this date

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 22:55 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 22:55 IST
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer: Salman Khan brings alive the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, movie to release on this date

Still from Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

After months of waiting, delays and endless reports, Salman Khan's most awaited and most delayed movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace's first trailer is finally out!

In the powerful trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan delivers a line that gives you goosebumps. "We are soldiers... we are made for days like these.''

After months of waiting, delays and endless reports, Salman Khan's most awaited and most delayed movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace's first trailer is finally out!

The film, which has been in the making for a long time, brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a war fought at over 15,000 feet, in one of the harshest terrains in the world.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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