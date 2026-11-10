/Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer: Salman Khan brings alive the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, movie to release on this date

In the powerful trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan delivers a line that gives you goosebumps. "We are soldiers... we are made for days like these.''
After months of waiting, delays and endless reports, Salman Khan's most awaited and most delayed movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace's first trailer is finally out!
The film, which has been in the making for a long time, brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a war fought at over 15,000 feet, in one of the harshest terrains in the world.