After making an acclaimed screen presence in Riteish Deshmukh's historical saga, Raja Shivaji, Fardeen Khan is set to take on a darker, more intense role in Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming crime thriller, Police Company. The actor has surprised fans by sharing his first look, sparking curiosity about his character and the film's story.

Fardeen Khan shares his first look from Ram Gopal Varma's film

Bollywood actor Fardeen took to Instagram to share his first look from Ram Gopal's upcoming crime thrillerPolice Company. The picture showed a rugged and intimidating avatar of the actor, featuring him with a full beard, holding a cigarette, and wearing a black shirt.

Sharing the collage of his look and the poster of the film, Fardeen also jotted an intriguing caption that read, "It is more dangerous than D COMPANY. Between 1997 and 2004, 319 gangsters were killed."

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Fans' reaction

Ever since the actor shared his first look on social media, it has caught the attention of fans and several netizens, who have been reacting to his striking new avatar.

One fan wrote, "All best sir" One more fan jotted, "Superstar fardeen Khan sahab" Another fan commented in the comment section, saying, "All the best sir can't wait for Police Company."

Also Read: Fardeen Khan reveals he was rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the early 2000s

About Police Company

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Police Company is an upcoming crime thriller about Mumbai's underworld and police encounters. The story follows Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak, whose career and operations against the city's gangsters made him a much-talked-about figure.

Besides Fardeen, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Harshvardhan Rane, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 4, 2027.