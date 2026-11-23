Esha Deol is winning appreciation for her performance in the recently released film Pratap. The actress plays Poonam Ranade, wife of an ATS chief and her role has caught the eye of the audience for its emotional depth and sensitivity.

Esha Deol in Pratap

One of the interesting things about Esha’s character is the transformation Poonam undergoes in the film. In the beginning, she is shown as a woman whose life is centered around the professional status and image of her husband, who is a respected ATS officer. But when he is put behind bars, her life takes a whole new turn.

Poonam’s situation changes drastically from enjoying the security and social standing of being an officer’s wife to uncertainty, emotional distress and personal challenges.

Esha adds authenticity to both phases of the character, capturing the strength, vulnerability and emotional conflicts of a woman dealing with circumstances beyond her control. Instead of limiting Poonam to the identity of an officer's wife, she gives the character an individual emotional journey.

Speaking about her experience, Esha Deol says, “What I found particularly interesting about Poonam was the journey she goes through. She experiences two completely different realities in her life. Initially, she is a woman standing beside a well-known and respected officer, but when her husband lands behind bars, everything around her changes. Her emotional world, her challenges and the way she looks at life undergo a transformation. I wanted to bring honesty to both these phases and ensure that the audience connects with her as a woman, beyond her identity as an officer’s wife.”

Esha Deol's work front

The actress has an interesting line-up of projects across genres. She will next be seen in Malamaal Weekly 2, which is associated with the popular Bollywood comedy franchise, followed by the horror-comedy Ghunghat.