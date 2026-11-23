From Chak De! India’s iconic goalkeeper Vidya Sharma to Mismatched’s beloved Zeenat Kareem, Vidya Malvade has built a career on characters audiences remember long after the credits roll. The actress has now stepped into one of digital entertainment’s fastest-growing formats—vertical microdramas—with Story TV’s Scam 2024: The Digital Arrest Story.

In a chat with WION, Vidya revealed that while she had been offered microdramas for a long time, she held back until a story like Scam 2024 arrived. She felt the narrative was urgent, personal, and backed by people she trusted.

"This story is very close to my heart because this has happened in my house as well. We generally think that all these things happen to people who are maybe a little older or not very savvy in terms of the internet. I play Priya, who is a marketing professional who gets scammed."

Why Scam 2024 hit close to home



Having witnessed a scam happen inside her own household, Malvade immediately saw how modern multitasking creates the exact blind spots scammers exploit. What sealed the deal was Priya’s emotional trajectory—moving from sudden vulnerability to finding the courage to fight back and bring others along with her.

Scam 2024 highlights the journey of Priya, a "vulnerable woman who then sort of finds the courage and the strength to fight back and not just for herself, but takes others as well with her. So, you know, it's a story of courage, I think, which is lovely," said Malvade.

Shooting 90 pages in three days: Overcoming microdrama apprehensions



Microdramas are still a relatively new concept gaining immense popularity. Malvade, who has been part of both big theatrical releases and web series, admits that she had initial apprehensions about working in the short format.

"It was my biggest apprehension, and thus I stayed away. Then I thought, as an actor, what do I bring? It's the same thing that I would do whether I was working in a longer format or a shorter format, right? I just have to create this person. Everything else might change, but my job as an artist remains the same, essentially," said Malvade.

"The second thing that made me apprehensive was thinking, 'How am I going to be able to shoot 90-something pages in three days?' So I constantly focused on what I must do. Literally half an hour on the set, I realised this is not as tough as I thought it would be. They do it well because generally for a scene, one would take a long shot, then a mid, and then a close-up. Here, there are four cameras lined up together—multiple shots going on at once," explained the actress.

Can microdramas coexist with cinema?



As mobile-first storytelling surges, questions around whether bite-sized formats threaten theatres or long-form OTT mirror the debates of 2020. Malvade, however, sees an ecosystem where formats sharpen each other rather than lead to the extinction of any particular platform.

"There is Test cricket and there is T20. Test cricket is great in its place, and T20 has its place as well," said the actress, adding, "We as artists and makers have to up our game and try to do the best that we can, because there are so many platforms vying for audience attention."

Still, Malvade remains selective about doing more microdramas, admitting that her creative heart still belongs to feature films and long-form series that allow an actor time to live inside a character.

"I love the movies, and I love playing characters. And I love long formats—even a series is a longer format than a film. To be able to build a character and have that much more time to spend on the character is incredible."

Chak De! legacy, Mismatched Season 4, and what comes next



Reflecting on why Chak De! India still sparks instant affection nearly two decades later—and why younger viewers now greet her as Zeenat Kareem from Mismatched—Malvade calls longevity in an era of weekly content overload a rare blessing.

"You know, people don't remember the names of movies or series anymore because there are so many coming in every week. People remember not just our film, but they also remember the names of our characters. I can't even begin to express how blessed I am to be one of the chosen few in that film. Everywhere I go, I think everybody 35-plus still knows me as Vidya Sharma in India, and everyone younger now calls me Zeenat Kareem. It's been a wonderful, wonderful journey."