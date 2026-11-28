Randeep Hooda is set to step into a different territory with his upcoming film Eetha, in which he plays Merchant opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Known for his intense and layered performances, the actor is looking forward to exploring romance on screen.

Randeep Hooda on working in Eetha

Talking about what drew him to the film, Randeep shares, “I had been doing such intense roles that when I got the opportunity to romance Shraddha, I was excited, as who better to be a lover boy with than her? And Merchant was a very exciting character to explore for me. With Laxman, I hope we have created that magic that takes you into the lives of Eethabai and Merchant.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Eetha brings the story of Eethabai and Merchant to the screen, with the film offering audiences a glimpse into their lives.

The project is a chance for Randeep to move away from the intense characters he has often portrayed and explore a lighter, romantic side of his acting. Sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and working with Laxman Utekar also made the film an exciting prospect.

About Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor portrays the legendary folk artiste in the film, while Randeep Hooda plays her husband, Anna Sawant Merchant.

The film also features Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and Anant Joshi in key roles. Backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.

The biographical drama follows the journey of Vithabai as a celebrated folk performer, her struggles, personal challenges and contribution to the folk culture of Maharashtra.