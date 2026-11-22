Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set for its digital debut after a successful box-office run. The third and final chapter of the Hindi crime thriller franchise will be available to stream on Netflix from next week.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film arrived in theatres on October 2 and brought Vijay Salgaonkar's long-running battle with the law to another crucial stage. The character has made extraordinary efforts to shield his family.

Drishyam 3 OTT release

Drishyam: The Conclusion will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 27. The platform's official listing recently confirmed the release date. The film's digital premiere comes nearly two months after its theatrical release.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

The story picks up six months after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay is attempting to leave the family's troubled past behind and focus on a new chapter in their lives. However, the case surrounding the disappearance and death of Meera Deshmukh's son, Sam, refuses to fade away.

Drishyam 3 OTT release Photograph: (Netflix)

Meera, played by Tabu, remains determined to uncover what happened to her son. A fresh investigation begins under SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. As the police revisit the earlier evidence, their attention turns towards the possibility that Vijay may have manipulated crucial details during the original investigation.

The cast also marks the return of Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, and Ishita Dutta as Vijay's daughter Anju. Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant also play key roles in the film. Prakash Raj, meanwhile, joins as an advocate.

Abhishek Pathak has directed the final instalment and co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Panorama Studios produced the film, which was presented by Star Studio18.

Coming to its box office performances, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected approximately Rs 381 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Its worldwide earnings, including overseas business, stood at around Rs 594.89 crore.