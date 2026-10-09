/‘One who controls air and space controls this planet’: IAF veterans reveal India's next war strategy

India's future air superiority will depend on an interconnected combat network combining stealth fighters, autonomous drones, artificial intelligence and military satellites, according to two former senior Indian Air Force officers. Speaking exclusively to WION Defence Pulse, former IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Anil Khosla (Retd.) and former Director General of the Centre for Air Power Studies Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd.) outlined how India is preparing for the next generation of aerial warfare.

The Three Cs of India's Future Air Warfare

Air Marshal Khosla described the transformation through what he calls the three Cs, “Coherent Collaborative Combat.” He explained that air warfare has evolved from pilot-centric operations to platform-centric and weapon-centric combat. The next phase will integrate fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, ground sensors, satellites and command centres into a single networked combat ecosystem.

According to him, the advantage will belong to the air force capable of sensing, deciding and adapting faster than its adversary. Addressing India's AMCA ambitions, he stressed that stealth aircraft, long-range weapons, drones and integrated sensors must be developed together.

Fighter Pilots Could Become Battlefield Conductors

Air Marshal Khosla also highlighted manned-unmanned teaming, where fighter aircraft operate alongside autonomous or semi-autonomous combat drones. Calling it the “Mother Goose” concept, he compared future fighter pilots to orchestra conductors coordinating multiple unmanned platforms during combat missions.

He emphasised that loyal wingmen would not replace fifth-generation stealth fighters. Instead, manned-unmanned teaming represents a key element of emerging sixth-generation warfare. India's HAL is already pursuing related technologies through its CATS programme.

Space Will Decide Future Military Operations

Air Marshal Chopra delivered an equally significant warning about the growing importance of military space capabilities. “One who controls air and space controls this planet,” he said. Describing space as the ultimate high ground, Air Marshal Chopra explained that modern military operations increasingly depend on satellites for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, navigation, communications and targeting.

He highlighted India's planned 52-satellite programme and the growing involvement of private companies in strengthening the country's space infrastructure. He also pointed to India's demonstrated anti-satellite capability and continuing work on advanced space technologies.

India Needs Thousands of Combat Drones

Beyond space, Air Marshal Chopra identified fighter squadron strength and unmanned warfare as urgent modernisation priorities. He called for accelerating the Su-30MKI upgrade, fighter acquisitions and indigenous combat aircraft programmes. He also stressed the importance of hypersonic weapons and directed-energy systems.

Together, the two veterans outlined an India-focused strategy and their central message was clear. India's next air war will not be shaped by individual fighter aircraft alone, but by the combined strength of its weapons, networks, satellites and autonomous systems.