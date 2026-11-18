Iran is learning from its exchanges with the United States and Israel, adapting its missile arsenal and signalling that further attacks will bring retaliation, war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier told WION’s Defence Pulse.



Magnier, who has covered conflicts across West Asia for more than three decades, including the Iran–Iraq War, argued that Tehran’s military strategy combines battlefield adaptation with efforts to convince its opponents that it remains capable of fighting.



“Iran is increasing its missile capability and the range of its missile capabilities,” he said.



His assessment centres on how Iran could employ different generations of weapons together. Older missiles, he argued, can add pressure on interception systems while newer, more destructive weapons attempt to penetrate them.

“The Iranians are using all the old and new missile,” Magnier said. He described an approach intended to “flood the Israeli interception missile system”, allowing more capable weapons to reach their targets.



That distinction helps explain an arsenal spanning the older Nazeat rocket family, the Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile unveiled in 2022, and Fattah, which Iran introduced in 2023 as its first hypersonic missile. These represent different generations of Iranian weapons, although their presence alone cannot establish effectiveness against modern defences.

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The discussion also revisited the October 2024 Israel-Iran hostilities, when Iranian ballistic missiles penetrated Israel’s layered defences and struck airbases. The Kheibar Shekan was among the missile types used. When asked about that precedent, Magnier argued that Iran had studied Israel’s interception capabilities and was adapting its arsenal accordingly, “concentrating on specific type of missiles more than others”.

Magnier said combat gives Iran information about the interception systems deployed against it, helping shape subsequent weapons development. He also argued that improvements to guidance and warheads could extend the usefulness of older designs. His specific claims about accuracy were not independently established in the interview.



On drones, Magnier emphasised Iran’s efforts to study foreign technology and develop its own versions. The Shahed-161’s flying-wing design belongs to a family associated with the American RQ-170 captured in 2011. However, reproducing an aircraft’s appearance does not establish equivalent capabilities.