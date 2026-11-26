Sri Lanka is looking to accelerate its economic recovery through digital transformation, technological innovation and investment in emerging industries, said Deputy Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe.

Speaking at the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit, Abeysinghe said the government is positioning technology as a key driver of productivity and long-term growth. He added that the country was entering a new phase of economic development, with digitalisation expected to reshape industries, create new business opportunities and strengthen its position in the global economy.

Describing the digital economy as a sector with virtually limitless potential, he said the government was preparing to become one of its largest investors, with the expectation that Sri Lanka would generate significant intellectual property over the next five years.

Digital transformation key to boosting productivity

Abeysinghe acknowledged that Sri Lanka had been slow to address its productivity challenges but stressed that adopting technology was no longer optional.

From large corporations to small neighbourhood businesses, every segment of the economy would have to embrace digital solutions to remain competitive, he said, describing the coming two decades as a period of fundamental transformation.

He said the government had prioritised digitising public services over the past two years, with initiatives covering customs, inland revenue and administrative departments. The objective is to reduce delays, accelerate approvals, improve transparency and create a more investor-friendly business environment.

He added that the transition will encourage entrepreneurship in agriculture, transportation, logistics, financial technology and artificial intelligence.

Expanding broadband connectivity and improving schoolchildren's access to technology are other priorities, Abeysinghe said, adding that these measures would help address a digital divide that has persisted across generations.

Tourism, logistics and energy among key growth sectors

Abeysinghe highlighted tourism, logistics, energy and construction as the industries likely to benefit significantly from technological intervention.

Tourism and logistics sector have considerable scope for expansion with new partnerships, he said.

The energy sector is also undergoing a major transformation, aimed at strengthening energy security and facilitating the transition to new energy sources.

Abeysinghe pointed to plans for capital expenditure of two trillion Sri Lankan rupees next year, which he said would provide a significant boost to the construction sector.

He said the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development is helping industries like agriculture, manufacturing, minerals and apparel identify technological gaps and adopt solutions for meeting international standards.

Sri Lanka looking for partnerships and investment

Abeysinghe said Sri Lanka was working to strengthen its startup ecosystem and looking at successful models in neighbouring countries, particularly India.

Referring to his recent visit to India’s Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), he said Sri Lanka could draw valuable lessons from the country’s innovation and research ecosystem.

He urged Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to look beyond the domestic market and develop businesses with global ambitions, given the relatively small size of the country’s consumer base.

The government's latest budget, he said, places greater emphasis on research, development and innovation, with a focus on strengthening links between universities, research institutions and industry.

Abeysinghe encouraged Sri Lankan companies to explore opportunities in India, which is the largest consumer market in the region.

He also invited Indian IT companies to collaborate with Sri Lankan startups and participate in government technology projects.

Fiscal stability creates room for growth

Abeysinghe said Sri Lanka had made significant progress towards restoring fiscal stability over the past four years after confronting problems of corruption, inefficiency and public-sector waste.

He attributed the 2022 economic crisis to fiscal indiscipline and persistent budget deficits, which led to excessive borrowing and placed considerable pressure on the economy.

He added that the economy had demonstrated resilience despite external uncertainties, including turbulence associated with the conflict in the Middle East and environmental challenges.