Sri Lanka is targeting a five-fold expansion of its digital economy, from its current valuation of $3-4 billion to around $15 billion by 2030, as the government pushes for a whole-of-economy digital transformation, Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and Chairman of GovTech Sri Lanka, said during WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit. Wijayasuriya said the government's digital transformation agenda goes beyond technology and innovation projects and aims to reshape the country's entire economic structure. "Sri Lanka has embarked on a whole-of-economy digital transformation. So, very importantly, we need to recognise the fact that it's not just a transformation project, not just a digital or innovation project, but a whole-of-economy transformation," he said.

He said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has set an ambitious target of increasing the country's digital economy from its present $3-4 billion valuation to approximately $15 billion by 2030. The government is also aiming to expand digital trade and exports three-fold, from around $2 billion to more than $5 billion during the same period. Wijayasuriya said strengthening the digital workforce, partnerships and collaboration between digitally advanced nations would be crucial to achieving these targets. He identified poverty elimination, good governance and digital transformation as the three key priorities of the Sri Lankan government. He added that digital transformation had been given particular importance, with the President retaining the ministries of Finance, Defence and Digital under his direct leadership.

Explaining the government's vision, Wijayasuriya said digital transformation must extend beyond basic infrastructure and platform-based businesses to every sector of the economy. He outlined three broad layers of the digital economy: digital infrastructure, platform businesses and the integration of digital technologies across economic sectors.

While broadband, telephony and connectivity form the foundation, platforms such as e-commerce, international trade services and ride-hailing applications represent the next stage. However, he argued that the real economic gains would emerge when every sector adopts digital technologies, data, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics to improve efficiency, productivity and service delivery.

Drawing a comparison with India, he said the country's economic growth of over 8 per cent, with ambitions to cross 10 per cent by 2030, demonstrated the importance of the depth and breadth of digital transformation. "I believe in a smaller country like Sri Lanka, with a growth rate of 4 to 5 per cent today, a whole-of-economy digital transformation and a five-fold growth in the digital economy would be one of the key drivers of an uptick in economic growth, closer to the national aspiration of 7 per cent plus," he said.

Wijayasuriya said Sri Lanka's digital transformation strategy was guided by three fundamental beliefs: inclusion, trust and excellence in experience. He stressed that digitalisation and automation must reduce socio-economic inequalities rather than create new divisions. "The baseline should be that we adopt digital, we adopt automation, we adopt intelligence and AI in order to reduce gaps and asymmetries in our socio-economic structure and certainly not increase those asymmetries or create new asymmetries," he said. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that digital services improve the experience of citizens and businesses. According to him, technology adoption alone would not deliver meaningful economic outcomes unless it made interactions with the government and private sector more efficient and accessible. He said Sri Lanka was working towards a paperless, cashless and presence-less digital economy that would offer a seamless experience to citizens while improving the country's business environment and attractiveness for foreign direct investment.

On the technology front, Wijayasuriya identified horizontalisation, interoperability and integration as key principles underpinning Sri Lanka's digital architecture. He said the government wanted to develop shared digital platforms that could be used across public and private sector institutions, rather than allowing individual organisations to operate in isolated digital systems. One of the most important initiatives in this regard is Sri Lanka's proposed unique digital identity system, which he described as foundational digital public infrastructure (DPI). He acknowledged India's assistance in facilitating the digital identity initiative and expressed gratitude for its support.

"The Sri Lanka unique digital identity would be a foundational DPI or foundational digital public infrastructure for Sri Lanka, which is being facilitated by the government of India, and for which we are greatly appreciative," he said.

Other proposed shared platforms include a national data exchange, digital credential systems, electronic signatures, AI tools and language platforms.

Wijayasuriya said interoperability between institutions remained a major challenge, even when individual organisations had developed sophisticated digital systems. He pointed out that citizens often had to collect digitally generated documents from one institution and physically travel to another, where the same information was entered into a separate system. He said seamless connectivity between organisations through digital public infrastructure would be essential to eliminating such inefficiencies.

The government is also adopting an AI-first, cloud-first and mobile-first approach to accelerate digital transformation. Wijayasuriya explained that mobile technology would promote inclusion, cloud infrastructure would enable interoperability and integration, while AI would bring intelligence to public services.

He particularly highlighted AI's potential to bridge language and accessibility barriers, allowing citizens to access services through text or voice in their preferred languages. "AI offers us the opportunity to deliver parity access in multiple languages. It also gives us the opportunity of delivering parity access via text or voice," he said. He, however, cautioned that expensive technologies such as AI could deepen inequalities if access remained limited to countries and institutions with adequate infrastructure and financial resources.

Sri Lanka's vision, he said, was to ensure that advanced technologies were made affordable and accessible to everyone. "The very latest technologies should be harnessed, but with a belief that they should be used only to include and not to exclude," he said. On infrastructure development, Wijayasuriya said Sri Lanka was expanding its 5G connectivity and fibre-optic networks while strengthening cloud infrastructure operated by both the government and private sector.

The country also plans to open its digital infrastructure to developers and innovators through sandbox environments and service-creation platforms, allowing participants from Sri Lanka and other parts of the world to contribute to its digital economy.

He emphasised that the government would primarily act as an enabler, creating platforms and partnerships while allowing private enterprises to drive innovation and economic activity. "We firmly believe that government is just another platform. Government must create the rails, government must create the partnerships with friendly nations such as India and other friendly nations, both regional and global, with global leaders in technology, while creating that platform for the private sector to use, innovate and create," he said.