Sri Lanka is working towards building an integrated, inclusive and AI-driven digital economy by 2048, with the government focusing on strengthening digital infrastructure, developing artificial intelligence capabilities and introducing future-ready regulations, Eranga Weeraratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Sri Lanka, said at the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit.

Speaking about the country's digital ambitions leading up to its 100th year of independence in 2048, Weeraratne said predicting technological developments over the next 22 years was difficult given the pace of change. However, he stressed that Sri Lanka could prepare for the future by investing in adaptable systems and long-term digital infrastructure. "We cannot predict 22 years into the future, but we can prepare for it," he said.

Highlighting the growth of Sri Lanka's information and communication technology (ICT) and business process management (BPM) sectors, Weeraratne said their foreign revenue earnings in the first four months of the year reached $581 million, surpassing the $451 million earned through tea exports. However, he cautioned that the rapid advancement of AI, including the ability of machines to write code, could reshape the technology industry and create challenges for the country's digital workforce.

He said the government was looking at three key priorities for its digital roadmap: integrated digital solutions, inclusive access and intelligent systems.

Under the first priority, Sri Lanka aims to move away from departmental silos and develop interconnected government systems. The second focuses on ensuring digital access across the country, including rural areas, while supporting all local languages. The third involves adopting an AI-first approach and expanding AI capabilities across different professional sectors.

Weeraratne said AI education should not remain restricted to engineers and technology professionals, as the technology was increasingly influencing every sector. He also outlined plans to establish a national AI centre of excellence and a digital AI academy to train the existing workforce and help public and private organisations integrate AI into their operations.

On digital infrastructure, he said Sri Lanka was developing a government technology stack comprising cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, data centres and foundational digital public infrastructure. This would include digital identity, electronic signatures, credentials and trust platforms.

He pointed out that digital identity systems would eventually need to cover not just individuals but also devices, software and AI agents to ensure accountability for their actions. "Each agent will need certain identification because that identification is the only way that it can be given certain accountability back into a human or an enterprise," he said.

The government is also looking to develop sector-specific digital platforms, including trade single-window systems, regulatory sandbox environments and digital channels to improve access to government services. Weeraratne said the government was working on several application development projects across sectors, including public service delivery at the grassroots level and vehicle registration. He also emphasised the need for a strong regulatory framework to support the country's digital ambitions. The government is working on procurement guidelines, a Digital Economy Bill and cybersecurity legislation, among other policy measures.

These regulations, he said, would help create a future-ready legal framework, support domestic industry and attract foreign investment.

Several policies and bills are at different stages of development, with the government hoping to introduce the legislation in Parliament during the first half of 2027. On AI infrastructure, Weeraratne said Sri Lanka wanted to develop sovereign AI and data centre capabilities to protect sensitive and confidential information. However, he clarified that the government did not intend to build and operate every component independently.

Instead, the plan is to retain critical and sensitive data processing within sovereign infrastructure while using public hyperscalers and cloud providers to scale applications and manage non-sensitive workloads more cost-effectively. He also said Sri Lanka was exploring opportunities to position itself as a regional hub for data centres and advanced computing, given the country's existing network of submarine cables.