As Sri Lanka accelerates its digital transformation, businesses are being urged to look beyond adopting new technologies and focus on how digital tools can deliver measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency and competitiveness.

At the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit on Thursday (Nov 26), industry leaders highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, data analytics and integrated enterprise systems in transforming business operations. The discussion focused on how Sri Lankan companies can use technology to reduce costs, improve manufacturing processes, respond to changing customer expectations and compete in international markets.

The panel, titled 'Digitally Empowered. Globally Competitive', brought together Ajanthan Sivathas, Group CIO of John Keells Holdings PLC; Amit Kapoor, Senior Director at SAP Sri Lanka; Satyam Jha, Partner at Deloitte; and Prabagaran Muthiah, Managing Director of Snackings Pvt Ltd.

The conversation examined how companies across sectors could turn digital investments into tangible business value, while balancing rapid innovation with data governance, operational efficiency and the changing demands of customers.

Ajanthan Sivathas: Businesses must balance AI innovation with data governance

Ajanthan Sivathas said businesses should not view innovation and data governance as competing priorities, particularly as companies increasingly experiment with artificial intelligence and AI-powered applications.

Responding to a question on how Sri Lankan companies could balance rapid AI experimentation with responsible data management, Sivathas said organisations did not need to choose between the two.

"Should not have to choose between governance and innovation," he said, arguing that a well-governed organisation could innovate faster by establishing appropriate safeguards.

He explained that governance should provide the necessary guardrails to help businesses remain on course while allowing innovation to progress, rather than becoming an obstacle to technological development.

Drawing on his experience at John Keells Holdings, Sivathas highlighted the complexity of managing digital transformation across a diversified business group. Its operations span retail, consumer foods, transportation, financial services and leisure, with each sector having different operational requirements and risk considerations.

He said there could not be a single approach to AI governance across all business functions. For example, personalised travel recommendations and AI agents involved in financial decisions or transactions would require different levels of oversight and safeguards.

Sivathas stressed that businesses should begin their digital transformation journeys by identifying the value they want to generate rather than immediately selecting technologies or implementing AI systems.

He said organisations needed to develop the right mindset and identify the skills and capabilities required to achieve their objectives before deciding which technologies to deploy.

The approach, he suggested, should be driven by business requirements rather than technology adoption for its own sake. Companies need to understand what they want to improve and how technology can help them achieve those goals.

Prabagaran Muthiah: Data and automation can improve manufacturing efficiency

Prabagaran Muthiah highlighted the importance of digital technology in improving manufacturing efficiency, particularly as production costs and raw material prices continue to rise.

Speaking about the role of automation and digital tools in packaging manufacturing, Muthiah said data had become essential for identifying operational inefficiencies and making better business decisions.

He explained that manufacturers needed accurate and timely information to understand where resources were being used inefficiently and identify opportunities to improve productivity.

"To manage efficiently, we need data. The technology to take decisions, the data is very important," he said.

According to Muthiah, automation can help manufacturing operations, but businesses must also focus on using technology to support decision-making rather than treating automation as the only objective.

He highlighted the importance of closely monitoring production costs, particularly in an industry where raw material prices can change frequently.

Muthiah said packaging manufacturers needed to manage material costs and production processes carefully to maintain efficiency and remain competitive.

He also pointed to the challenges faced by smaller businesses in adopting digital technologies. For many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the cost of implementing advanced systems remains a major barrier.

He said some businesses were finding it difficult to invest in these technologies because of their high costs, even as they recognised the potential benefits of digital transformation.

Muthiah added that his business was also exploring how artificial intelligence could be implemented to improve operations and ensure products reached consumers without unnecessary delays.

Satyam Jha: Digital transformation must deliver measurable business outcomes

Satyam Jha said Sri Lankan companies needed to rethink how they approach digital transformation as they look to expand beyond domestic markets and become globally competitive.

He argued that digitalisation was no longer simply a technology-related exercise. Instead, businesses needed to evaluate whether their investments were producing tangible improvements in operations and commercial performance.

Jha said the key question was not how many technology platforms a company had implemented, but whether those systems were delivering meaningful business outcomes and working effectively together.

He observed that companies in emerging markets were increasingly moving towards digital projects led by specific business objectives rather than conducting technology pilots without a clear plan for implementation or measurable returns.

According to Jha, businesses needed to prioritise outcomes, interoperability and the ability to scale digital solutions across their operations.

His remarks highlighted a wider challenge for companies adopting AI and other emerging technologies: experimenting with new tools is not enough unless those tools can be integrated into everyday business processes and deliver practical results.

He suggested that Sri Lankan businesses could strengthen their global competitiveness by making digital transformation a central part of their business strategy rather than treating it as an isolated technology initiative.

Amit Kapoor: AI needs to become part of everyday business processes

Amit Kapoor highlighted the importance of moving businesses away from fragmented technology systems towards integrated enterprise applications that can connect operations and support more efficient decision-making.

He explained that organisations needed systems capable of connecting different business functions and enabling smoother workflows across departments.

Speaking about SAP's role in supporting digital transformation, Kapoor said enterprise applications could help companies connect their operations with broader business networks and improve the flow of information across processes.

He said organisations were already using generative AI in different ways, but the next stage would involve embedding AI directly into everyday business operations.

Kapoor pointed to areas such as finance, manufacturing and other operational functions where AI could increasingly become part of existing workflows.

He said businesses in Sri Lanka had already started adopting some of these capabilities through their enterprise systems.

Kapoor described the emergence of AI-powered autonomous enterprises as an important development, with artificial intelligence becoming integrated across different business functions to support actions and improve efficiency.

However, he emphasised the importance of keeping humans involved in decision-making to ensure that the technology supports appropriate and accurate business decisions.

The broader shift, according to Kapoor, will be from using AI as a separate tool to integrating it into the systems and processes through which businesses operate.

Digital technology can help Sri Lanka increase tourism revenue

The panel also examined how digital transformation could reshape Sri Lanka's tourism and hospitality industry, particularly as traveller expectations continue to evolve.

Ajanthan Sivathas said hospitality should not be viewed merely as a business vertical but as an important way of presenting Sri Lanka to the world.

He highlighted how hotels could use technology to create more accessible, inclusive, personalised and meaningful experiences for visitors.

Referring to Cinnamon Hotels, he explained that the focus was on creating experiences that connect visitors with the destination, its cuisine and its people.

Sivathas said technology could make these experiences more accessible and personalised while helping businesses generate greater value from tourism.

He also highlighted a gap between the growth in tourist arrivals and the increase in tourism revenue.

According to the figures he cited, Sri Lanka recorded more than 15 per cent year-on-year growth in tourist arrivals in the previous year, while tourism revenue growth in US dollar terms remained below 2 per cent.

He suggested that technology could help the hospitality sector address this gap by improving the experiences offered to tourists and generating greater value from each visitor.

The discussion pointed to opportunities for digital tools to help businesses understand traveller preferences, personalise services and improve the overall customer experience.

Supply chain transparency and product delivery emerge as priorities

Muthiah also highlighted the role of digital technology in improving supply chain management, particularly in industries dealing with products that have a limited shelf life.

He explained that timely transportation and distribution were especially important for manufacturers in the food and beverage sector.

Products need to move quickly from manufacturing facilities to consumers to maintain quality and avoid delays that could reduce their usable shelf life.

Muthiah said digital tracking and better logistics management could help manufacturers monitor the movement of products throughout the supply chain.

He stressed that technology could play an important role in ensuring products reached consumers within the required time.

He also reiterated that the cost of implementing advanced digital systems remained a challenge for smaller businesses, even though such technologies could help improve supply chain efficiency.

The discussion highlighted how digital transformation could extend beyond factory automation to include logistics, inventory management, distribution and the wider movement of products from manufacturers to consumers.

Sri Lanka's manufacturing sector faces a changing digital landscape

Looking ahead, the panellists discussed how emerging technologies could reshape industrial operations over the next four to five years.

Muthiah said technological developments, including AI and automation, would change how businesses collect information, monitor operations and make decisions.

However, he suggested that the fundamental nature of traditional manufacturing processes would remain largely unchanged.

Instead, the biggest transformation would come from how companies use technology to make existing processes more efficient.

He said AI-powered tools and other emerging technologies could help businesses improve information management and operational efficiency across different functions.

His observations reinforced the panel's broader message that digital transformation does not necessarily mean replacing every existing business process. It can also involve improving how companies manage, monitor and execute their operations.

The discussion concluded with a wider focus on turning Sri Lanka's digital ambitions into practical business improvements. Panellists highlighted the importance of responsible AI adoption, data-driven decision-making, integrated enterprise systems, efficient supply chains and better customer experiences.