As Sri Lanka accelerates its digital transformation, the focus is increasingly shifting towards building a secure, trusted and resilient digital ecosystem. At the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit, industry leaders and experts come together to discuss the country's digital ambitions, cybersecurity challenges and the road ahead for a digitally empowered Sri Lanka.

In this session on Thursday (Nov 26), the guests are Asel Gunawardana, Head of Operations, Lankan Angel Network; Shehani Seneviratne, Immediate Past Chair, SLASSCOM; Santosh Menon, President, Lanka India Business Association; and Kishore Reddy, President, Indian CEO Forum and Vice Patron, Sri Lanka India Society, in conversation with Asela Waidyalankara, Sri Lankan technologist, cybersecurity consultant and policy specialist. The discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening India-Sri Lanka business ties, developing common digital standards, improving cybersecurity frameworks and creating opportunities for startups and technology companies.

Santosh Menon: India’s digital commerce ecosystem offers opportunities for Sri Lanka

Menon highlighted India's rapidly expanding e-commerce market as a major opportunity for Sri Lankan businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He said India's e-commerce market had grown from $46 billion in 2020 to $145 billion in 2025 and was projected to reach $345 billion by 2030, creating access to nearly 500 million online consumers. Drawing parallels with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Menon highlighted the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which enables consumers to access products and services across different platforms. "If we can integrate market access for the Sri Lankan market using digital with the Indian market, that is an amazing opportunity," he said. He argued that integrating Sri Lanka's digital commerce ecosystem with ONDC could help local MSMEs access the Indian market, while reducing the practical barriers businesses face in identifying partners and markets across India. Menon also stressed the need to address tariff and non-tariff barriers and accelerate discussions around the India-Sri Lanka trade agreement.

Asela Waidyalankara: Policy harmonisation and data protection are crucial

Responding to Menon's suggestions, moderator Asela Waidyalankara emphasised the need for policy harmonisation between the two countries, particularly on data protection and cross-border transactions. He noted that Sri Lanka's data protection regulations share a similar philosophy with India's framework, providing a foundation for closer cooperation. "For something of that nature to work, first of all, the data exchange and how the transactions, cross-border transactions are happening, we need clarity on that," he said. Waidyalankara also called for greater engagement between regulators in India and Sri Lanka to establish common guidelines, standards and compliance frameworks. He said that aligning regulatory approaches, alongside developing the necessary infrastructure, would help make cross-border digital transactions smoother and more secure.

Shehani Seneviratne: AI is changing the skills required in the technology workforce

Shehani Seneviratne highlighted the need to reshape Sri Lanka's technology workforce to meet the demands of an increasingly AI-driven economy. She said the industry was working closely with universities to restructure degree programmes and equip graduates with skills suited to the changing job market. With artificial intelligence taking over several routine tasks, she said businesses increasingly needed professionals who could understand customer requirements, apply human judgement and use technology tools to deliver solutions. "Now with the AI taking over most of our mundane tasks, we are working very closely with the universities also to restructure the degree programmes," she said.

Seneviratne also stressed that digital transformation must benefit every citizen, not just those who are technologically aware. "For Digital Sri Lanka to be successful, awareness building on how digitalising is going to help each person in this country" is essential, she said, pointing to digital payments, digital identity and doorstep delivery of official documents as examples of services that could improve everyday life. She also highlighted the close collaboration between Sri Lanka's technology industry and India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), saying both sides were working on initiatives to strengthen cooperation. She suggested that Sri Lanka could position itself as an alternative to India's increasingly congested Tier 1 technology hubs by attracting companies looking for talent and infrastructure in smaller markets.

Kishore Reddy: Sri Lanka can become a trusted digital bridge between India and South Asia

Kishore Reddy said Indian businesses operating in Sri Lanka were not merely observing the country's digital transformation but were actively contributing to it through investments, partnerships and employment generation. He highlighted the longstanding presence of Indian companies in Sri Lanka and said their experience could encourage more Indian businesses to explore opportunities in the country. "We don't just build here. We hire here. We help make Sri Lanka the trusted digital bridge between India and Sri Lanka," he said.

Reddy identified Sri Lanka's proximity to India, shared time zone, English-language capabilities and business familiarity as key advantages. He said India could bring scale while Sri Lanka could contribute agility and trust. "India brings in scale and Sri Lanka brings in agility and trust. And that's the partnership," he said, adding that closer cooperation could generate jobs, facilitate technology transfers and strengthen the regional digital ecosystem.

Citing examples of Indian companies expanding their operations in Sri Lanka, Reddy referred to the growth of technology and data-processing facilities, including those associated with HSBC and HCL. He also called for stronger digital public infrastructure partnerships, pointing to India's experience in digital payments and UPI as an example Sri Lanka could learn from. He said Indian companies could help Sri Lanka develop its digital infrastructure and revive underutilised IT zones through partnerships and investments.

Asel Gunawardana: Stronger guardrails needed to unlock startup investments

Asel Gunawardana highlighted the importance of creating a supportive regulatory and investment environment to help Sri Lanka's startup ecosystem expand beyond its relatively small domestic market. He said the proposed Digital Economy Bill, expected to be introduced in phases during 2027, could play an important role in creating investor-friendly structures. Gunawardana pointed to measures such as tax pass-through structures and a fund of funds as potential mechanisms to reduce investment risks and improve returns for investors. "These guardrails should come into play to really scale it out," he said.