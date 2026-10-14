/White House press secretary Katie Zacharia slammed those taking shots at Natalie Harp

Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, once talked about Natalie Harp, a long-time trusted aide of the president, calling her a "true, true patriot." Harp has become a key part of Trump's entourage and is also known for writing and publishing his Truth Social posts. Meanwhile, Zacharia started in her new role on October 12, and is already being slammed for the 14-minute briefing in which she only took three questions.

Harp has been criticised for sharing controversial posts and content that was later deleted or caused political pushback. She has been slammed for curating positive news and social media commentary, acting as a strict gatekeeper.

Zacharia slams those targeting Natalie Harp

Zacharia has defended Harp in the past, slamming media houses for their persistent and shameful "obsession" with Harp. She pushed back against narratives and controversies surrounding the aide's high-profile role in the administration. In an interview with News24 presenter Gabriella Power, Zacharia said, "Natalie Harp is a true, pure patriot. She absolutely loves this country and serves the president in a capacity that many others cannot and will not."

She added that most people in Washington are pursuing career opportunities, Harp is not running towards any such thing, and she is motivated "truly to serve" because "she does love her country."

Zacharia had also slammed Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff who said Trump wanted to "build his ballroom and travel with Natalie". She said, "There just is this vitriol by the left-wing media for her," and that they are "making something up out of thin air on Natalie Harp." Zacharia said Ossoff "wanted to set off this firestorm for her and for the president" when he made such comments.

Zacharia was appointed as the new White House Press Secretary on October 9 and started the role on October 12. She has appeared regularly on Fox News, Newsmax and other outlets as a legal and political commentator. At her first briefing, she praised and thanked Trump for giving her the opportunity to become his press secretary, saying she wanted to work for him for a long time.