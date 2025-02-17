Key leaders from Europian nations, including Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, joined for Ukraine peace talk in Paris on Monday (Feb 17).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (Feb 17) that he was "committed" to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Monday (Feb 17) killed a senior Hamas military commander, according to a Lebanese security source.

UK's Keir Starmer to meet Trump next week after US keeps Europe out of Ukraine talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump, a UK government spokesperson confirmed on Monday (Feb 17).

Why South Korea banned new downloads of DeepSeek?

South Korea has banned the new downloads of China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) app DeepSeek, country's personal data protection watchdog confirmed.

'Baseless', 'unnecessary panic': CBSE rejects 2025 paper leak claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rejected the claims of 2025 exam paper leaks on Monday (Feb 17), calling them "baseless and intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents".

'Serious regression': China slams US for dropping wording on not supporting 'Taiwan independence'

China on Monday (Feb 17) slammed the US move to remove the statement stating that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence. Beijing urged America to "correct its mistakes."

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him fire watchdog chief for no reason in major test of executive power

In the first major Supreme Court case involving an order by US President Donald Trump, his legal team has urged the justices to allow him to dismiss Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel.

Exclusive | Tanya Maniktala on revisiting classic old romance with Palki Mein.....song from Khal Nayak with Ishwak Singh

Can music ever get old? The last time we crooned to "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar", it was the year 1993, when a bright pink lehenga clad Madhuri Dixit danced to the Alka Yagnik sung song in the film Khal Nayak.

Champions Trophy: 'Could have announced a better team,' Ex-player tears into Pakistan squad ahead two days before opening match

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal says that the current team, which is being selected to play the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, has many loopholes.