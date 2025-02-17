UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump, a UK government spokesperson confirmed on Monday (Feb 17).

The discussions are expected to cover a "wide range of issues," marking the first official meeting between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in office.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of ongoing US-Russia talks on the Ukraine war and growing European concerns following a controversial speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference.

Vance’s comments have sparked fears across Europe that the US may not always prioritise its allies' best interests.

Emergency summit in Paris

Before heading to Washington, Starmer will attend an emergency summit in Paris, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron. The gathering of key European leaders comes after Trump excluded European nations from direct involvement in the latest Ukraine peace negotiations, prompting urgent discussions on Europe's role in the conflict.

Speaking in Bristol on Monday, Starmer stressed the need for any Ukraine peace agreement to be “just and enduring.”

"We need to have realistic and credible answers to how any ceasefire … will be lasting, just and enduring," he told reporters.

He warned against a temporary pause in fighting that could allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to regroup.

"The last thing I want to see is a pause in the fighting that simply gives Putin the chance to come again," he said.

Call for stronger European response

Ahead of the Paris talks, Starmer urged European nations to take greater responsibility for Ukraine’s defence.

"Europe needs to step up in terms of our collective response," he stated. He stressed that European countries must play a full role in ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty is protected in any potential peace agreement.

