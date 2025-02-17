An Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Monday (Feb 17) killed a senior Hamas military commander, according to a Lebanese security source.

Advertisment

"Mohammed Shahine... a Hamas military unit commander," was killed "in the Israeli strike in Sidon," the source told AFP.

Also read: 'Israel can't do a thing': Tehran slams Netanyahu for vowing to 'finish the job' against Iran with Trump's help

Israel confirms strike, says Shahine was planning attacks

Advertisment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating that it had targeted and killed Shahine in a joint operation involving the Israeli Air Force, Shin Bet, Aman (Military Intelligence), and Northern Command.

According to an IDF statement, "Muhammad Shahine was thwarted after recently engaging in promoting terror plots directed and funded by Iran from Lebanese territory against Israeli citizens."

Also read: ‘Gates of hell will be opened’: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warns Hamas on hostage release

Advertisment

The statement further described Shahine as "a central knowledge hub in the organisation," adding that during the ongoing conflict, he had played a key role in coordinating rocket attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah demands Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Meanwhile, the head of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Sunday (Feb 18) that Israeli forces must withdraw completely from Lebanese territory by the end of the day. He argued that Israel had "no pretext" to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli official, speaking to The Times of Israel on condition of anonymity, said that Israel intends to withdraw from Lebanon by the February 18 deadline. However, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer previously said that the IDF plans to maintain control over five strategic locations in southern Lebanon.

The current ceasefire agreement brokered by Washington between Israel and Hezbollah mandates a full Israeli withdrawal by February 18. In return, Hezbollah is also required to vacate the region, leaving the Lebanese army as the sole military force in the south.

(With inputs from agencies)