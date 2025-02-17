The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rejected the claims of 2025 exam paper leaks on Monday (Feb 17), calling them "baseless and intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents".

“The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, `X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers…," the board said in a statement, adding that it is taking strict actions against those spreading misinformation.

It further added that the board is working "closely" with law enforcement authorities to identify and prosecute the offenders.

"Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the board added in its statement.

CBSE is conducting the final exams of Classes 10 and 12, at least 4.4 million students from February 15. The examination, in India and abroad, will last till April 4.

As per CBSE, sharing any exam-related material on social media is an offence and comes under the "unfair means" of the board's rules. If a student is found guilty, they can get their exams of the current year and of the next three years cancelled.

CBSE has further issued notifications for parents urging them to not let their children engage in any such misleading information as it disrupts the examination process.

“All stakeholders, including students, parents, and schools, should rely only on official communications from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates," CBSE said.

“The public is advised to remain cautious of unverified news during the ongoing examinations. CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process,” the board added.

(With inputs from agencies)