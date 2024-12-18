New Delhi, India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated police action against two schools in Delhi for allegedly submitting fake land certificates as part of their application for affiliation.

The schools, Manava Bhawna Public School in Burari and Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar are now under investigation for forging official documents to secure their affiliation with the Board.

Forgery discovered during document scrutiny

CBSE, which grants affiliation to schools to conduct public exams, follows a strict verification process for essential documents, including land certificates. In this case, the documents submitted by the two schools were sent for verification by the respective issuing authorities. Upon verification, it was found that the land certificates were fake and had not been issued by legitimate authorities.

Action taken by CBSE

The CBSE said in the press statement, “It was found that the land certificates have not been issued by the concerned authorities and the schools have submitted fake/forged land certificates with the Board.”

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Secretary Himanshu Gupta said, “While considering the applications, the board conducts a very strict scrutiny of the essential documents submitted by the schools and, in order to establish the genuineness, the documents are also verified from the issuing authority."

As a result of these findings, CBSE has filed complaints with the Preet Vihar Police Station, urging legal action against the schools for submitting forged documents.

CBSE reaffirms commitment to strict affiliation standards

CBSE stressed its commitment to maintaining high standards in the affiliation process, ensuring that only schools that meet all necessary requirements are approved. The Board had also sent show-cause notices to more than 30 schools for not following its rules.

