Hyderabad, India

Cold wave conditions have gripped Telangana’s Hyderabad and other districts of the state as minimum temperatures dropped to a record low of 5.9 degrees Celsius at Mavala, Adilabad and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Tuesday (Dec 17) morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a cold wave warning in Telangana. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with misty or hazy mornings till December 19. IMD Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for the first time due to cold weather conditions.

According to the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), multiple areas in Hyderabad recorded single-digit minimum temperatures on Tuesday (Dec 17). BHEL factory and Patancheru recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Moula Ali recorded a low temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Mercury dropped to a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius at Rajendranagar, 9.4 degrees Celsius at Sivarampalli, and 9.7 degrees Celsius at Gachibowli.

Other regions of Hyderabad, including Marredpally, Saroornagar, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Shaikpet, Golconda, and Bahadurpura, recorded minimum temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius.

Several other districts of Telangana also witnessed cold wave conditions, recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts observed minimum temperatures hovering between 5.9 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Bela and Bheempoor (Adilabad) recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (Dec 17).

In Sangareddy district, Kohir and Zahirabad recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Cold wave conditions in North India

North Indian states of the country are also experiencing extreme cold weather conditions, with temperatures going below freezing point in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The Indian Met department issued an “orange” alert in several parts of Himachal Pradesh after recording minus 10.6 degrees Celsius at Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district.

Similar weather conditions were recorded in the national capital after a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Monday (Dec 16). Amid the cold wave conditions, the air quality in the region has deteriorated once again, prompting authorities to impose GRAP 4 restrictions after AQI recorded in Delhi dipped to the “severe” category.

