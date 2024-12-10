Srinagar, India

A cold wave has swept across the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was further intensified due to clear skies with the city of Srinagar recording the season's lowest temperature at minus 5.4 degree Celsius. Kashmir and Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under excruciating cold waves and the temperatures across the region are recorded below freezing point.

Advertisment

South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division. The Larnoo area in South Kashmir recorded the second lowest temperature in Kashmir Valley at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius while the Shopian district was at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. The World-Famous Ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the minimum temperature at minus nine degrees Celsius and Sonamarg Tourist resort was the coldest in the Valley at minus 9.7 degrees Celsius.

South Kashmir's Pulwama district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius. Bandipora was at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius and Baramulla was at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Also read: Video: Six dead in Mumbai bus crash, detained driver blames brake failure

Ladakh region has been battling the cold wave as well. The Leh town recorded seasons lowest at minus 13.2 degrees Celsius. The Zojila which connects Ladakh region to Jammu and Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature at minus 21 degrees Celsius.

WATCH | Cold Wave Grips Kashmir: Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 5.4 Degree Celsius

Advertisment

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted the La Nina effect which means cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns leading to more rains and snow.

The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will prolong and be very harsh in terms of temperature as well as bring rain and snow. As we head towards the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the Valley.

The Met Department has predicted generally dry weather from December 10 to December 11. There are chances of snow from December 12 to 13. The weather will again be dry from December 13 to December 18, which means a further dip in the temperature.