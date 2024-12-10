Mumbai, India

A bus crash in Indian financial capital Mumbai left at least six people dead and more than 40 people injured Monday night (Dec 9). Police say the number of casualties can rise since some of the injured are in critical condition. The accident took place on SG Barve Road when the bus was travelling between Kurla and Andheri.

The BEST bus involved in the accident apparently lost control near the White House building next to L ward office. Some videos of the crash have emerged on social media, which show the bus ramming into several vehicles and crushing some pedestrians. At least five autorickshaws, 10 motorcycles, and approximately 10 pedestrians were hit by the fast-moving bus.

An eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Times of India that the chaos there was like “a terror attack.”

“There was chaos as people did not understand what was happening. It was like a terror attack. A mob chased the bus and caught hold of the driver and manhandled him until the police arrived,” the eyewitness said.

The BEST officials have now opened a probe into the accident, and they are ascertaining whether the accident was caused due to carelessness. It’s also being examined whether the brakes of the vehicle had malfunctioned.

Meanwhile, a local politician associated with the Shiv Sena party claimed that the driver of the bus mistakenly slammed the accelerator instead of brakes after panicking.

MLA Dilip Lande said, “A bus that left Kurla Station had its brake failed, and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared, and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator, and the speed of the bus increased.”

Police detained the bus driver, 50-year-old Sanjay More, who is believed to have blamed brake failure for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)