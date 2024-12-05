Assam, India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (Dec. 4) announced a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places. This decision triggered a political row, with the opposition calling the decision an attack on individual freedom.

“We had earlier introduced a bill in Assam to protect cows, and we have been successful. Going further, we have decided that beef will not be served in any hotels or restaurants in the state. It will also not be served during any public function or in any public place,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Initially, restrictions applied only within a five-kilometre radius of temples, but the new decision extends the ban to all areas across the state. While beef consumption remains legal in Assam, The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 regulates cattle transportation and slaughter, and bans the sale of beef in areas with a majority population of Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, as well as near temples and Vaishnavite monasteries (Satra).

The decision invited criticism even from within the BJP. Kerala BJP Vice President Major Ravi cautioned against misinterpretation, urging Sarma to clarify what constitutes beef. “Beef is not cow but buffaloes and bulls. If you suddenly ban beef, it will send the wrong message to many people. People should have the freedom to eat what they want,” he said, warning against creating communal tensions.

“First of all, you need to understand what is beef and what is cow, if you suddenly ban beef, this will give a wrong message to so many people…beef is not cow…(Assam) CM should not have said that…if somebody wants to eat, they should…there should be freedom to eat what you want…cow we worship…I haven’t seen any place where cows are being slaughtered. Beef is buffaloes and bulls. We shouldn’t give wrong message to people and create communal issues," he said.

Opposition leaders also strongly opposed the move. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan said, "This is against the right to freedom and if the government will continue interfering in personal lives then the nation will head towards dictatorship…It is the beauty of the country that we have people following different cultures, religions. These kinds of decisions are against the Constitution."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi linked the announcement to political motives, accusing Sarma of attempting to divert attention from BJP's defeat in the Jharkhand elections.

“In Jharkhand, BJP suffered a shameful defeat under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma…he is trying to hide his defeat and shameful loss, he has come up with this conspiracy. I believe that the way Jharkhand people defeated the politics of hatred and infiltrators, the same way in the coming election, people of Assam will punish the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma," Gogoi said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the inconsistency of such policies. “If Assam has imposed this ban, why not BJP-ruled states like Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, or Manipur? Why single out Assam?” he asked.

