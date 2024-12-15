New Delhi, India

According to the weather department, Delhi woke up to a cool, foggy start on Sunday morning (Dec 15). The sun rose at 7:06 am and is expected to set at 5:26 pm. As of now, the air humidity is low at 11 per cent, with a light breeze blowing at 11 km/h.

Temperature Forecast: Cool and comfortable

The temperature this morning dropped to a low of 6 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, the temperature is expected to stay around 19 degrees Celsius, with a high of 22.3 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate that the chill is likely to continue, with the minimum temperature staying close to 5 degrees Celsius until Tuesday (Dec 17).

#WATCH | A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, as per IMD. Morning visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/6Dq689TvkQ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024 ×

Clear skies ahead

The day will see clear skies, making it a pleasant day to step out. With mild temperatures and clear weather, it’s a great time to plan outdoor activities.

Tomorrow’s weather: A slight warm-up

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday (Dec 16), the forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 14.77 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.61 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 12 per cent, so it will feel comfortable throughout the day.

Air quality update: Moderate pollution

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 177, indicating moderate air quality. People with respiratory conditions, including children, should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here’s a quick guide for AQI levels:

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory

- 101-200: Moderate

- 201-300: Poor

- 301-400: Very Poor

- 401-500: Severe

