Ambala, India

Internet services have been suspended in several villages in Ambala, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, and Kakru, until Tuesday (Dec 17) according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra.

The order said, "It has been brought to my notice by the additional director general of police, CID, Haryana and deputy commissioner, Ambala that in view of the call for Delhi Kooch given by certain farmers' organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the area of districts Ambala."

This measure comes as farmers prepare to march to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border, demanding government action on their issues.

Farmers halted by barricades and tear gas

On Friday, a group of 101 farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) banner attempted a foot march from the Shambhu border in Patiala district. Security forces stopped them just meters away with multilayered barricades and tear gas. Some protesters sustained injuries, prompting the march to be suspended for the day.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced plans for another peaceful march to Delhi on Saturday. He called on the government to engage in dialogue with the protesters, warning that the movement could intensify.

Farmers question the government’s restrictions

Pandher criticised the authorities for repeatedly stopping their march and asking them to seek permission from the Delhi administration. He questioned how a group of 101 farmers marching on foot could pose any threat, emphasising their peaceful approach.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanari border points since February after multiple attempts to reach Delhi were thwarted by security forces.

