New Delhi

At least three schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails Saturday morning (Dec 14), third time in a week. The emails prompted authorities to launch searches on the premises. So far, dozens of schools in the Indian capital have received similar threat emails over the last week but later they turned out be hoax.

A Delhi Fire Services official was quoted as saying in media, “We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am).”

The official added that teams from fire department, police and bomb detection squads were rushed to the scene.

The school authorities earlier asked parents not to send their wards to classes.

Earlier on Friday, six Delhi schools received bomb threat emails.

Several schools, hospitals and airlines have received similar bomb threats in India over the past year but all of them eventually turned out to be hoaxes.

12-year-old student held

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old student was held by police for sending a fake bomb threat email to his school in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The student was held in connection with emails sent to six schools on Friday (Dec 14). The student was traced by authorities shortly afterwards. The boy was later allowed to go after counselling, with his parents given firm warning.

