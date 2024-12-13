New Delhi

At least six schools in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails Friday morning (Dec 13), prompting authorities to swiftly launch search operations on the premises. The schools that received the threats are: Bhatnagar Public School, Paschim Vihar; Cambridge School, Sriniwaspuri; DPS, East of Kailash; South Delhi Public School, Defence Colony; Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave; and Venkatesh Public School, Rohini.

This is the second such development within a week, as nearly 40 Delhi schools had received similar threat emails on December 9, causing panic among parents, school authorities as well as administration officials.

News agency PTI had quoted a fire department official as saying that they first received a call from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar at 4:21 am IST, from Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri at 6:23 am and from DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash at 6:35 am.

The official added that teams from fire department, police and bomb squad had been rushed to the schools and were conducting checks. Officials reported that no suspicious items had been found at any of the schools following thorough inspections.

Delhi Police statement in a statement said, “We are following the usual SOP of undertaking detailed checks wherever such mails are received.”

The threat email read as follows, "A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till the 14th of December, means tomorrow, in both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to happen and, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around…”

Several schools, hospitals and airlines have received similar bomb threats in India over the past year but all of them eventually turned out to be hoaxes.

