Dhaka, Bangladesh

Mahfuj Alam, who holds a key position in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh, shared a post on social media that had a map that included India's eastern and northeastern territories of Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. However, the post was deleted after around two hours.

Advertisment

Alam serves as a special aide to the Yunus government and is also an adviser of the interim government.

He is a key student organiser of the protests in Bangladesh that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Also read: After weeks of denial, Bangladesh finally admits 88 incidents of violence against Hindus

Advertisment

Bangladesh Watch, a non-profit organisation, stated that Alam "alleged that #India maintains a "contain" and "ghettoize" policy towards #Bangladesh. He clearly states that 1975 (the coup that saw Sheikh Mujib and almost his entire family killed) and the 2024 protests both came to save Bangladesh from Indian "reliance" and "hegemony"."

"However, he says that to be truly victorious, independent, and liberated, Bangladesh must "come out of its cage" and expand geographically. He adds that their work has just begun," the organisation added.

Watch | Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Of Leading An 'Undemocratic Group'

Advertisment

During his address at a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York in September, Yunus also introduced Alam as the "mastermind" of the protests that led to the August 5 changeover in Bangladesh.

This comes amid a rise in attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Indian authorities have issued various statements, condemning these attacks.

Hindus have increasingly come under attack in Bangladesh since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, earlier this week acknowledged that at least 88 incidents of violence had occurred against the Hindu community over the last few months.

(With inputs from agencies)