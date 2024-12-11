Dhaka

Amid diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka over communal violence, Bangladesh on Tuesday (Dec 10) admitted that at least 88 incidents have happened targeting minority Hindu community since the ouster of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August. The unelected interim government led by Muhammad Yunus also claimed that more than 70 people have been detained in connection with the violence targeting minorities.

The rare admission by Dhaka comes a day after Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Bangladeshi officials and conveyed India’s concerns over attacks on Hindus. Shafiqul Alam, Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary, said 88 incidents against Hindus have taken place between August 5 and October 22.

“The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in [northeastern] Sunamganj, [central] Gazipur, and other areas,” News agency PTI quoted Alam as saying.

But the government maintains that the attacks on minorities should be seen as political violence as some of the victims were supporters of Hasina’s party.

“Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party or they were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action,” Alamd added.

Hindus have increasingly come under attack in Bangladesh since the collapse of the Hasina government. Some monks have been detained and charged with serious crimes whereas mobs have vandalised several temples.

In order to ease tensions, Misri visited Dhaka this Monday for the annual foreign office consultations with his counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

Earlier, Yunus had tried to downplay the attacks on Hindus , saying most of these reports were "completely exaggerated".

Last week, the interim government head said the violence had occurred only “in some cases.”

"The main reason for the few incidents of violence that occurred was political," he claimed.

Yunus also argued that it was an effort to destabilise Bangladesh by framing these attacks with a religious narrative.

"With the cooperation of all of you, we have firmly handled this situation," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)