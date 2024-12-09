Dhaka/New Delhi

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday (Dec. 9) began a day-long visit to Bangladesh's Dhaka where he held talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, and also met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hussain.

The visit comes amid strained bilateral ties between the two countries following the ouster of Shiekh Hasina from the Bangladeshi prime minister's post.

This was the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina’s 15-year rule in August. Soon after his arrival in Dhaka, Misri held talks with Uddin.

During the visit, Misri raised New Delhi's concerns over the safety of minorities.

'India desires constructive relationship with B'desh'

Speaking to the media, Misri said that he and Bangladeshi officials discussed recent developments.

"I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties...," Misri said.

"...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority...," he added.

The Indian foreign secretary further told the media that his meeting (with Bangladeshi officials) had allowed both India and Bangladesh to take stock of bilateral ties.

“I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.

Meanwhile, Uddin told journalists after the Foreign Office Consultation with his Indian counterpart today that Dhaka has asked New Delhi not to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

Rising tensions between India and B'desh

Misri's day-long visit to Bangladesh came as there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to widespread protests. India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Das.

Meanwhile, New Delhi also urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies)