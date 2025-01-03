Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday (Jan 3) inaugurated several developmental projects in the national capital, including the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar. The Indian leader also virtually inaugurated CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka.

PM Modi later laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, a move which has already triggered a political storm.

Congress condemns the move

India’s main opposition Congress party has questioned naming the institution after the Hindutva ideologue, with its student wing saying the upcoming college must be named after late ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the move, saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was glorifying mercy petition writers to the British while disregarding the contribution of the freedom fighters. "Many people lived for the country and hugely contributed to the freedom struggle. The BJP is giving legitimacy to those people who have written mercy petitions to the British and taken pensions from them," the MP said.

Response by BJP

In response, the BJP said Savarkar was “one of India's bravest patriots and staunchest nationalists.” BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also praised Modi for a "befitting" and "significant" tribute to "Swatantrya" Veer Savarkar.

Veer Savarkar College is one of the three projects of Delhi University for which the PM laid the foundation stone. The other two projects include new campuses in East and West Delhi. With an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, the Veer Savarkar College has a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and offers state-of-the-art facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries and a canteen.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi wrote on X it was an “important day” for Delhi’s development. “Today is an important day for Delhi’s development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi," Modi wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)