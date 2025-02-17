Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal says that the current team, which is being selected to play the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, has many loopholes. The comments come just two days away from the opening day of the tournament when Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi on Feb 19.

"Our team has many loopholes. The bowling is struggling. Spinners are not there. The openers are struggling. I don't know what the selectors and the captain thought. Even our chairman gave his approval. Let's see how things unfold. The rest of the teams look much more balanced," said Kamran in a conversation with news outlet Hindustan Times.

"We could have announced a better team. I think India, New Zealand, England and South Africa will make the semi-finals. Australia is depleted because of injuries to five key players. I don't know the thought process behind picking such a Pakistan team. The chairman hasn't played that much cricket; he doesn't understand matters, perhaps, so he gave his approval for such a team. India look clear favourites; they deserve to play the final. But I can't say the same about Pakistan. If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement," Kamran further added.

Pakistan are placed in Group A along with New Zealand, Bangladesh and arch-rivals India. After starting their campaign against New Zealand, Pakistan face India on Feb 23 in Dubai. They play their last group-stage match against Bangladesh on Feb 27 in Rawalpindi.

The hosts, meanwhile, received a boost with pacer Haris Rauf nearing match fitness two days out from the tournament start. Haris was included in the squad despite having a side strain but now has started bowling.

“I am feeling comfortable and my body is okay now the team management will decide about my playing in the opening match,” he said recently to the reporters as reported by news agency PTI.