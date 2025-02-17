Former Bangladesh batter Imrul Kayes says that Jasprit Bumrah's absence in Champions Trophy gives India's eastern neighbours a chance to capitalise. The statement comes a couple of days ahead of the start of the ICC tournament while India and Bangladesh face off each other on Feb 20 in their first group-stage match on Feb 20.

Advertisment

"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalise," said Kayes while talking to news agency PTI.

Also Read: India at Champions Trophy 2025, SWOT Analysis – Does India have what it takes to win their second ICC trophy in 2 years?

The former Bangladesh batter, however, confessed that Mohammed Shami could be a big threat for them in the match in Bumrah's absence.

Advertisment

"Shami's inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh," said Kayes.

Former pacer Balaji put India's success onus on Shami

Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji has also said that Shami has to come good with the new ball for India to do well in the tournament. Balaji pointed out that it was Shami who was carrying India's load before Bumrah became an all-format master.

Advertisment

"Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah's arrival, it was Shami who carried India's attack all through," said Balaji as reported by news agency PTI.

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has picked up five spinners in the India squad in Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The three pacers in the team are Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana with Hardik Pandya as medium pace all-rounder.