The 2024 T20 World Cup winner, India, is among the outright favourites for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19 in Pakistan. The Men in Blue have already arrived in Dubai, a venue picked (for them) under the hybrid model, and will host all India matches, including the knockouts, should India qualify for the semis and final.

Advertisment

Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India at the Champions Trophy 2025 –

Strengths –

India’s strength remains in their batting and has always been. India perhaps has the most daunting top six among all teams, with everyone capable of winning the game on their own.

India’s ability to adapt to the playing conditions and get acclimatised to the pitch will benefit them throughout the tournament.

Besides, Axar Patel’s new role as a floater boosts the team's morale, something they used to their advantage in the recently concluded England ODIs.

The spin powerhouse, including all kinds of spinners, will give the captain a cushion to pick from depending on the opposition and the wicket on offer.

Advertisment

Weaknesses –

India’s dependability on the top order has cost them enough in the past decade, having lost the last edition (in 2017) and the 2019 World Cup because of that.

Hardik Pandya’s form with the bat worries the team, while the same goes for the twin spin all-rounders – Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, who, on odd days, could fail to provide enough assistance with the bat.

Lack of depth in the pace attack – in the absence of ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who got ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, the onus would fall on Mohammed Shami, who continues to find his rhythm in the ODIs. The inexperienced duo of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana could cost India at some point in the tournament.

Not enough batters and backups – India picked a bowlers-dominated squad with as many as eight specialist bowlers. Though the remaining batters seven are tough nuts to crack, chances of a collective failure on the day when it matters the most would haunt India till the end.

Opportunities –

Advertisment

Low on confidence heading into the eight-team tournament, the Indian openers should put the grave memories behind them and aim for glory in the Champions Trophy - something similar to what they did during the home ODI World Cup – starting aggressively.

The newcomers in the seam attack – Harshit and Arshdeep have an opportunity to make a name for themselves, coming out of the shadow of heavyweights like Shami and Bumrah.

Should India decide to play Varun Chakravarthy at any stage in the tournament, he can showcase his skill on the biggest stage and against the toughest opponents.

Having lost several ICC white-ball tournaments since last winning the Champions Trophy 12 years ago in England, Team India has an excellent opportunity to deliver and bring home the trophy.

Threats –

India should avoid early collapses, mainly against teams having left-arm seamers, including Pakistan and Australia.

Unlike how they performed in the ODI World Cup Final (against Australia), scoring no boundaries in the middle overs, they could suffer the same fate should they deploy a submissive approach.

More often than not, Rohit has looked clueless when his bowlers are leaking runs, and with almost all teams trying to attack to win this time, Rohit could find himself in the same position.

Crumble under pressure – India does well and play fearless cricket until the day of the final, and if they wish to win another ICC trophy in two years, they must bury it and play aggressively in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, India is placed in Group A, alongside the host and arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. While India plays their tournament opener against Bangladesh, they take on Pakistan in a marquee clash next before facing the Blackcaps in their final league game.