Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be the first foreign leader to visit President Donald Trump at the White House during his second term. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, comes at a crucial moment for discussions regarding the Gaza ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (Feb 3) regarding the tariffs he had imposed on Canada, adding that they would have another conversation later in the day.

In other news, US President Donald Trump has decided to delay tariffs on Mexico by a month after the country agreed to strengthen its border security. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that 10,000 members of the National Guard would be stationed at the border to prevent drug trafficking into the US.

Netanyahu on ‘historic’ US visit to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Trump; Hamas signals readiness for next phase

Trump speaks to Trudeau as US tariffs ignite trade war; Ontario scraps agreement with Musk’s Starlink

Trump delays tariffs on Mexico after border agreement

President Donald Trump agrees USAID needs to be ‘shut down’: Elon Musk

Billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, said on Monday (Feb 3) that President Donald Trump agrees that the US Agency for International Development needs to be “shut down”.

Jammu and Kashmir: Ex-Army man killed, his family injured in terror attack at Kulgam

An ex-Army man was shot dead and his family was injured in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The ex-Army man has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, who was hit by a bullet in his abdomen while his family members, including his wife and niece, were hit by bullets in their legs. Wagay was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bomb blast in Moscow kills pro-Russia paramilitary leader

A powerful explosion in the lobby of a luxury apartment complex in Moscow has killed Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russia paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, along with his bodyguard.

Trump to cut South Africa funds over treating 'certain classes of people very badly'

United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Feb 2), accused South Africa of mistreating certain groups of people and threatened to halt future funding until an investigation is completed.

‘Something very powerful is going to happen’: Trump threatens to take Panama Canal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 2) threatened to take control of the Panama Canal, saying “something very powerful is going to happen soon” amid his concern over Chinese “influence” and control over it.

2025 Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan tickets for Feb 23 in Dubai already sold out

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match tickets were sold out without hours of going live on Monday (Feb 3). The tickets for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE) including India vs Pakistan, were made available for purchase from Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time. The tournament gets underway on February 19.

Saif Ali Khan makes first public apperance at Netflix event

Nearly a month after being stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home in Mumbai during an attempted robbery, actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance at a Netflix event to promote his new project.