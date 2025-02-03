US President Donald Trump has decided to delay tariffs on Mexico by a month after the country agreed to strengthen its border security. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that 10,000 members of the National Guard would be stationed at the border to prevent drug trafficking into the US.

On Monday (Feb 3), Sheinbaum shared on X that she had a "good conversation" with Trump regarding border security. Following their discussion, the US agreed to pause tariffs for one month.

Trump confirms agreement

Trump confirmed the deal on his social media platform, Truth Social. He stated that Sheinbaum had agreed to "immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers" at the border. These forces will focus on stopping the flow of fentanyl and illegal migration into the US.

He wrote, "I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico."

"It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump further wrote.

The US president added in his post, "We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries."

Trump had earlier announced a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and Canada on February 2.

(With inputs from agencies)