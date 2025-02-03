US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 2) threatened to take control of the Panama Canal, saying “something very powerful is going to happen soon” amid his concern over Chinese “influence” and control over it.

Trump also said China is running the critical waterway, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, violating the treaty signed in 1977 and using it against the US.

“China is running the Panama Canal that was not given to China, that was given to Panama foolishly, but they violated the agreement, and we’re going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen,” Trump told reporters.

President @realDonaldTrump on the Panama Canal:



“China's running the Panama Canal… it was not given to China… But they violated the agreement and we're going to take it back or something very powerful is going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/Y8EtxE4y5O — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 3, 2025

The Panama Canal was built by the US and was opened in 1914. It was handed over to Panama as part of the Torrijos–Carter Treaties signed by the US and Panama in 1977 which guaranteed Panama the control of the canal after 1999.

Secretary of State Rubio warns President Mulino

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also threatened to take action against Panama on Sunday (Feb 3). He warned President Jose Raul Mulino that the US would “take measures necessary” if Panama did not immediately end China’s influence over the canal.

Mulino insisted that he was not afraid of US invasion and offered discussions.

The top US diplomat visited Panama on his first trip abroad and took a tour of the canal along with its Panamanian administrator.

According to the US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Rubio met with Mulino and “made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the treaty.”

The meeting between the two was respectful and cordial, said Panama President Mulino, as per a Reuters report. He also said that the canal was being operated by his country and will continue to be.

“We spoke extensively about the problem of migration, with the understanding that Panama is a transit point,” said Mulino, noting that an expanded deal may potentially allow for the deportation of migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia.

He added that he would not renew China’s Belt and Road Initiative when it expires.

(With inputs from agencies)