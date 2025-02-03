US President Donald Trump said that he will have a discussion with Canada and Mexico on the tariffs that he has imposed on the two countries on Monday (Feb 3) after stating that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners but arguing that it would be "worth the price."

Trump, on Sunday (Feb 2), said that he was "speaking with Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau tomorrow morning, and I'm also speaking with Mexico tomorrow morning."

"I don't expect anything very dramatic," he added.

'Pain, but worth the price' for Americans

Trump, on Sunday (Feb 2), in a post on his Truth Social account said that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be "worth the price" to secure US interests.

“THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!” the US president wrote in a post.

He also expressed general anger over the trade deficits, which he has long considered as a sign of unfair treatment against the United States.

“The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we’re not going to be the “Stupid Country” any longer. MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS! Why should the United States lose TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES, and why should these other countries pay a small fraction of the cost of what USA citizens pay for Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, as an example?” he wrote.

'51st US state'

Trump, in a separate post, took to social media to launch a targeted attack on Canada, reiterating his proposal for the country to become the 51st US state.

Claiming that the US pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," Trump said that "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he said, reiterating the threat against one of his country's closest allies.

(With inputs from agencies)