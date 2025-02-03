The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match tickets were sold out within hours of going live on Monday (Feb 3). The tickets for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE), including India vs Pakistan, were made available for purchase on Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time. The tournament gets underway on February 19.

Apart from India vs Pakistan, the tickets for India vs Bangladesh and India vs New Zealand have also been sold out.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pak already sold out Photograph: (ICC)

India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).

Along with India's matches, the tickets for the first semi-final, scheduled for March 4 in Dubai, also went live to sale—and got sold out.

The tickets for Pakistan-based games as well as the second semi-final have already been made available to buy on Jan 28 and can be bought on www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

Tickets for final to be released later

The tickets for the final will be made available for sale only after the second semi-final on March 5 in Lahore, Pakistan. The delay is due to the hybrid model of the tournament, which is in place after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

As a result, India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai. The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai regardless of India making it or not. The final, if India manage to make it to the semis and win, will also be played in Dubai.

In case India fail to enter the semis, the final will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. The delay in tickets is due to uncertainty of venue of the final, which depends on India's results in the tournament.