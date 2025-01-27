The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the sale of tickets for the Champions Trophy 2025 final, scheduled for March 9, will go live only after the first semi-final in Lahore on March 4. The development comes about 20-odd days ahead of the tournament which begins February 19.

When will the Champions Trophy 2025 Final tickets go on sale?

The tickets for the Champions Trophy 2025 will on sale after the first semi-final in Dubai, UAE on March 4. The delay is due to the hybrid model of the tournament which is in place after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

As a result, India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai. The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai regardless of India making it or not. The final, if India manage to make it to the semis and win, will also be played in Dubai.

In case India fail to enter the semis, the final will be played in Lahore, Pakistan - the venue of second semi-final (March 5). The delay in tickets is due to uncertainty of venue of the final, which depends on India's results in the tournament.

When will the rest of the Champions Trophy 2025 tickets go on sale?

The tickets for all the matches to be played in Pakistan will go on sale from Tuesday (Jan 28) at 2:30 pm Pakistan time and 1:30 pm India time.

When will the tickets for Champions Trophy 2025 India matches go on sale?

The ICC has not yet announced the date of ticket sale for India's matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, and the "information would be made available in the coming days" as per the apex body.

India's match schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).