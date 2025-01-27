Team India will fly to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following the conclusion of their ODI series against England (February 12). Placed in Group A, alongside host and arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand, India will open their account on the next day of the tournament opener (February 19). However, they will play just one warm-up game ahead of it, the opponent of which is all but confirmed; however, not the date.

As per a report in the Dainik Jagran, India will face Bangladesh in their lone practice match ahead of the eight-team tournament. To get acclimatised to the playing conditions at the Dubai International Stadium, India will play a warm-up tie, with the source close to the information confirming that ICC is working on finalising the date.

"An ICC official said that the Indian team will play all its matches in Dubai, so talks are going on about a practice match for the Indian team to acclimatise to the conditions there," a report in the Dainik Jagran read.

However, the catch remains that if no consensus between India and Bangladesh is reached, India could play UAE in their sole warm-up match. Though UAE is not among the eight participating teams in the tournament, they will be available to play the Men in Blue in the much-needed practice game.

India readies for ODI spree

Team India is playing the five-match T20Is against England, with three ODIs scheduled to begin after this. The BCCI selectors named a 15-man squad for both the series, with the only exception being the addition of seamer Harshit Rana as Jasprit Bumrah’s cover for the first two ODIs.

The selection committee has picked Bumrah in the final 15 despite them sweating over his fitness. Per the latest reports, only a miracle can see Bumrah attain full fitness in time for the first showpiece event of the year, with the BCCI working on zeroing in on his replacement.

Should Bumrah fail to get clearance from the medical staff for the upcoming two series, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj are the two potential options.

India’s Champions Trophy squad –

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja

