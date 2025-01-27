The BCCI medical team said it would be no less than a miracle if ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah attains full fitness in time for the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for a February 19 start. Bumrah injured his back during his last international outing (during the SCG Test against Australia) missing all action since. Though he was never in line to play the England T20Is (to manage his workload), getting ruled out of the three ODIs is a blow for the hosts.

The selectors named Bumrah in the 15-man ODI squad for the England series and the eight-team tournament in Pakistan, hoping for him to be declared fit in time for the first showpiece event of the year.

Per BCCI’s squad announcement statement, Bumrah, if fit, would play the final England ODI (on Feb 12), with all participating CT teams needing to finalise their 15-member squad by a day earlier (February 11).

Per the latest report, Bumrah’s Champions Trophy 2025 fate lies in the hands of an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, from New Zealand, with his consultation also planned depending on the reports. The Times of India (TOI) has reported that the BCCI selectors are already preparing his backup for the Champions Trophy, with Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj leading the race.

Though neither made it to the CT squad, the BCCI selectors named Harshit as part of the first two England ODIs (on February 6 and 9) as Bumrah’s backup. Considering head coach Gautam Gambhir prefers Rana, who even played the BGT opener in Perth, the lanky seamer could get his breakthrough call; however, Siraj’s comeback for the ICC event, given his experience and numbers in the past two years, cannot be ruled out.

“The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” a BCCI source said in a chat with TOI.

BCCI, Bumrah unwilling to push

Like how the PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi said he is unwilling to risk opener Saim Ayub’s career by pushing him to get fit in time for the home event, the Indian Cricket Board is also not keen on pushing Bumrah to attain full fitness.

The source close to the information further revealed that the board would only take a call on Bumrah’s participation after the completion of the medical process.

“The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time.

“The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it,” the source added.

