Pakistan opener Saim Ayub suffered a horrific ankle injury during the Newlands Test against South Africa earlier this year, getting ruled of all cricket action since. With the home Champions Trophy 2025 looming, starting February 19, the PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi is sweating over Ayub’s injury status. Besides monitoring his fitness update regularly, Naqvi said he will not risk his career for one Champions Trophy.

Ayub made his ODI debut late last year and has been on a rampage since.

The left-handed opener enjoyed his brief outings at the top, helping Pakistan clinch a famous ODI series win Down Under. Against South Africa later on, he hit two tons in three One-Dayers, which saw the visitors inflict a series whitewash on the Proteas.

Meanwhile, since getting injured during the New Year’s Test in Cape Town, Ayub is being treated for his injured ankle in the UK. Naqvi said Ayub’s leg-plaster would come off in a day or two but kept mum over his participation in the eight-team tournament.

"I am closely monitoring Saim's condition. He is currently undergoing rehab. His leg cast will come off in 1-2 days. After that, he will enter the recovery phase, which will take time."

“I don't want to put his future at risk because of one Champions Trophy. Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for us, and, God willing, he will recover soon,” Naqvi said to the reporters, as quoted by India Today.

Ayub’s rise to the top

The emerging Pakistan batter was rewarded for his brilliant start to his ODI career, with the ICC naming him in the 2024 ODI Team of the Year. An XI dominated by Sri Lankan, Afghanistan and Pakistani players, also includes seamers from the country—Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

While no Indian made it to the list, given the Men in Blue played just three ODIs in 2024, losing two of those, Ayub’s mention as among the two openers speaks volumes of his potential at the international stage.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa in a four-match tri-series at home just ahead of the first showpiece event of the year. The home side is placed in Group A with arch-rivals India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The Pakistan-India CT match is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

