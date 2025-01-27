Star Australian batter Travis Head was rumoured to be opening against Sri Lanka in the two away Tests starting Wednesday (Jan 29) in Galle, but the left-hander squashed any report of the team management approaching him for the same. He, however, confirmed that talks of ‘role flexibility’ within the camp have already begun, with Australia willing to play brave cricket to find ways to succeed in the subcontinent.

Australia has nothing to lose, having sealed a spot in the WTC Final 2025, they wish to make the most of their tour to the Island Nation, perhaps to work on preparing a blueprint to succeed against spin. For that, they are working on a few things, which Head didn’t spill any beans on, but admitted that change in approach and bringing flexibility to the batting order is one parameter discussed.

"It's been a topic of conversation for the last little bit in this team on whether the Australian first innings, second innings, why doesn't the order change? Why can't we be flexible? What moves? How can we be brave? That hasn't played out as such yet. Is this the tour to do it? We'll wait and see.

“I feel like this group's experienced enough and got some really good players that can play in different roles and in different situations of the game, we may draw on different people," the Test vice-captain said to the reporters in Galle.

Travis made the team’s goal clear - to win the Test match, and if they were to change the approach and standard line-up, the visitors would be willing to.

"All you're trying to do is line it up to be flexible around what can win a Test match. If that lends itself to being more traditional on Day One, and what's not to say when it does turn and gets extreme, the order may change. A lot's being drawn to me at the moment and where I may bat, but that may be different to everyone," he added.

How can Australia take advantage?

Australia has several batting veterans in their ranks who have seen this game grow with them, alongside a newcomer – Sam Konstas - who made heads turn during the concluded BGT Down Under

Mentioning how quickly the game is evolving and that the teams must adapt and change swiftly, Head said Australia is open to making necessary changes to taste success in tougher conditions.

"I think people (within the team) are open to it. The game's evolving. I don't think anyone would've seen Sam Konstas lapping in the first session of a Test match. The game is evolving so why not continue to see where we can make jumps and leaps and where can we get an advantage?

“If that's using people in different positions, it's not traditionally done a hell of a lot, we haven't done it yet, but does this tour lend itself to that? I think this team's experienced enough and in a great position where players will be open to that if needed to be. We'll wait and see," Head said.

(With inputs from agencies)