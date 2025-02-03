An ex-Army man was shot dead and his family was injured in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The ex-Army man has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, who was hit by a bullet in his abdomen while his family members, including his wife and niece, were hit by bullets in their legs. Wagay was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's top official said that the terrorists fired upon an ex-Army man along with his family. All of them have been shifted to the nearby hospital. The ex-Army man has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Behibagh Kulgam. He was accompanied by his wife and niece in the car when terrorists shot at them from a point-blank range.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned the whole area where the attack took place, and a massive search operation has been started to nab the terrorists involved in the attack. This is the first terror attack that has taken place in Kashmir Valley in the year 2025. Security has been put on high alert across the region after the incident.

The resurgence of terrorist attacks on ex-security personnel has been witnessed after a long gap in Kashmir, raising concerns among the police and administration.

