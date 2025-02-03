A powerful explosion in the lobby of a luxury apartment complex in Moscow has killed Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russia paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, along with his bodyguard.

Advertisment

The blast occurred on Monday ( Feb 3) at the Scarlet Sails residential complex, situated along the Moscow River.

Also Read | Who is Bart De Wever? Belgium’s new right-leaning prime minister

Russia’s Tass news agency reported that the explosion took place as Sarkisyan, head of the boxing federation in Russian-occupied Donetsk and founder of the “Arbat” battalion, entered the building with his security personnel. The bomb detonated instantly, killing his bodyguard on the spot. Sarkisyan was critically injured and later died in the hospital.

Advertisment

Also Read | EU should do all to avert ‘totally unnecessary and stupid tariff wars’, says Polish PM Donald Tusk

Russia’s security agencies have described the incident as a targeted assassination, though no group has claimed responsibility.

Sarkisyan had a controversial past, with a history of supporting pro-Russia forces in Ukraine. Kyiv had issued an international arrest warrant for him in 2014, accusing him of involvement in violent crackdowns on pro-EU protesters during the Maidan uprising. He later founded the Arbat paramilitary battalion, which has been active in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk region since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Advertisment

Also Read | 'Nonsense': North Korea slams US over 'rogue state' remark in first public denunciation of Trump administration

Footage from the lobby of the apartment complex showed a heavily damaged entrance with shattered glass and a blown-out door.

Also Read | President Donald Trump agrees USAID needs to be ‘shut down’: Elon Musk

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin analyst, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, "Ukraine carried out a terrorist attack in the super-elite complex Alye Parusa [Scarlet Sails]. This is how Ukraine’s terrorist attacks are getting closer to the Russian elite.”

(With inputs from agencies)