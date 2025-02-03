The Belgian capital Brussels is brimming with tension and activity as the leaders from the European Union are gathering for informal talks on defence on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to target Europe with a volley of tariffs.

Ahead of the meeting, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, said that the EU leadership must do everything it can to avoid "unnecessary and stupid tariff wars," adding that it would be a “cruel paradox” if the EU was forced into a trade war with US, a long-standing ally.

“We have to do everything to avoid these totally unnecessary and stupid tariff walls or trade wars,” said Tusk while speaking to reporters as he arrived in Brussels.

The Polish PM added that it would be a “cruel paradox” if the EU was tested in such a way by a close ally while at the same time having to deal with “this direct Russian threat and Chinese expansion.”

Trump has imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico and is set to hold discussions with the leaders of the two countries.

European leaders have warned they are ready to take action if Trump follows through on his threats to impose tariffs on European goods.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in Brussels that Europe must work together on defence and find ways to fund new initiatives.

On the statement by Trump on tariffs, she said, "We were listening carefully to those words and of course, we are preparing also on our side. What is clear, there are no winners in trade wars. If US starts a trade war, the one laughing on the side is China. We are very interlinked. We need America, and America needs us as well. Tariffs increase costs, they are not good for costs, and for customers."

French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of an informal EU defence meeting in Brussels on Monday (February 3) that if Europe is attacked on commercial interests, it will have to make itself respected. Macron added that recent declarations from the United States are pushing Europe to be stronger and more united.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU is strong enough to react to any US tariffs, but working together should be the goal. "It's clear that as a strong economic area, we can shape our own future and react to tariff policies... But the perspective and the goal should be that things result in cooperation," he said.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Europe should engage in trade talks with Trump. He also stressed that Russia remains a major security threat.

“The most important issue that we all need to understand is that Russia is a threat, a real threat, this is not an opinion this is a fact,” he told reporters ahead of an EU meeting in Brussels.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joining the EU leaders for a summit dinner. He emphasised the need for close cooperation despite Brexit.

"I am really keen that, regardless of Brexit and its consequences, to have the UK as close as possible to the EU when it comes to security issues, defence industry, and to find ways to eliminate or reduce barriers in trade between the UK and Europe. Today is the moment to get as close as possible again," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)