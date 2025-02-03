North Korea hit back at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, slamming his remarks in which he called the country a "rogue state" as utter "nonsense".

Issuing a stern warning to the US, a foreign ministry spokesman stated that his country "will never tolerate any provocation" and will retaliate with "tough counteraction" to any perceived threats, according to a statement carried on state news service KCNA.



This bold statement marks Pyongyang's first public denunciation of the new Trump administration, signalling a potentially volatile relationship between the two nations.

Rubio calls North Korea and Iran 'rogue states'

Recently, Rubio in a radio interview called North Korea and Iran "rogue states you have to deal with" when making foreign policy decisions.

The foreign ministry spokesman rejected Rubio's "nonsense" remarks, which "thoughtlessly tarnish the image of a sovereign state as a grave political provocation".

Rubio's comments were "nothing new" and "it would be more surprising if he had said (a) good word about the DPRK", he added.

Senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, Hong Min, according to news agency AFP said that Pyongyang's statement was issued by someone who holds a significant position and coming from such a level, it carries weight.

"The statement interestingly is a mixed signal," said Hong.

"While it outwardly criticises the US, the statement subtly outlines North Korea's expectations. Essentially, it's providing a guide for how North Korea hopes the Trump administration will approach diplomacy moving forward," he told AFP.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, who held a series of meetings with Kim Jong Un during his first term, said that he would reach out to the North Korean leader again, calling him a "smart guy".

(With inputs from agencies)