Bart De Wever has officially taken office as Belgium’s new prime minister, following a prolonged period of coalition negotiations that shifts the country’s political landscape to the right.

The coalition deal was finalised late on Friday after nearly seven months of discussions, bringing an end to the lengthy talks that followed the federal elections in June last year.

On Monday morning, De Wever took the oath of office, standing before King Philippe, the reigning monarch.

“I swear allegiance to the king,” he declared.

Belgium's complex political landscape

Belgium, a nation divided between Dutch- and French-speaking communities, is known for its challenging coalition negotiations. The country holds the record for the longest government formation period, which lasted 541 days between 2010 and 2011.

This time, five parties worked to establish a coalition after the June elections failed to produce a decisive majority. De Wever’s conservative N-VA, which secured the highest number of seats, led the negotiations.

The newly formed government consists of three parties from Dutch-speaking Flanders—De Wever’s N-VA, the centrist Christian Democrats, and the left-leaning Vooruit (Onward). From French-speaking Wallonia, the coalition includes the centrist Les Engagés and the centre-right Reformist Movement. Together, they hold a majority of 81 seats in Belgium’s 150-seat parliament.

Who is Bart De Wever?

De Wever becomes the first nationalist from Dutch-speaking Flanders to serve as Belgium’s prime minister.

The 54-year-old, who has moderated his previous calls for Flemish independence, took his oath at the royal palace in Brussels. He has been the mayor of Antwerp since 2013 and has advocated for reductions in social benefits and pension reforms, which have already drawn criticism from labour unions.

In the lead-up to the agreement, De Wever had warned he would step away from negotiations if a deal was not reached by Friday. After a gruelling 60-hour negotiation session, the coalition partners finalised an 800-page agreement just in time.

De Wever’s N-VA was previously part of a right-leaning government coalition from 2014 to 2018. He now succeeds Alexander De Croo, whose seven-party coalition took 493 days to form following the 2019 elections. De Croo remained in office as caretaker prime minister after last year’s elections until the new coalition was established.

