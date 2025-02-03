Astronauts aboard China’s Tiangong space station have successfully demonstrated artificial photosynthesis technology, generating oxygen and key components for rocket fuel.

The Shenzhou-19 crew’s experiment marks the first in-orbit application of this method, supporting China’s goal of a crewed moon landing before 2030, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Conversion of carbon dioxide in microgravity

The China Manned Space (CMS) website stated that astronauts conducted 12 experiments using a drawer-shaped device equipped with semiconductor catalysts. This setup converted carbon dioxide and water into oxygen while also producing ethylene, a hydrocarbon that can be used in rocket fuel.

Potential for long-term space exploration

State broadcaster CCTV explained that the technology mimics natural photosynthesis using engineered physical and chemical processes. By utilising carbon dioxide within spacecraft or extraterrestrial environments, it can sustain human space missions by producing both oxygen and carbon-based fuels.

Energy-efficient process for space missions

The experiment explored carbon dioxide conversion at room temperature, gas separation in microgravity, and real-time monitoring of reaction products. Unlike traditional oxygen-generation methods that consume high energy, this system operates efficiently at standard atmospheric pressure, reducing power requirements.

Catalyst adjustments allow for the production of different compounds, including methane and ethylene for propulsion. Previous studies on the International Space Station (ISS) focused on plant-based photosynthesis and water electrolysis using solar power. Katharina Brinkert from the University of Bremen in Germany stated that while this method effectively generates oxygen, its high energy consumption makes it unsuitable for long-duration space missions.

